Video: Northeast Philly Wawa Ransacked by Group of ‘100 Juveniles'

A group of about 100 people ransacked a Wawa convenience store in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday night, and the crimes were recorded and posted on social media, police said.

Philadelphia Police say they’re reviewing the video of juveniles breaking and stealing items inside the store on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

A woman asks a Philadelphia Wawa employee to stop recording and make her sandwich while the store is being ransacked around her..!! pic.twitter.com/cejScAz7Fg — Joshua Jered (@Joshuajered) September 25, 2022

The mob of juveniles caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage of to the Mayfair Wawa, according to PPD.

Responding officers were able to disperse the teens, police said. No injuries were reported.

As of Sunday night, tens of thousands of people had watched and reposted the videos on social media platforms.

Police said they have yet to make any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPD’s Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153.