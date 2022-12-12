VIDEO: Man Steals Section of Railing Surrounding Philadelphia's City Hall

Police are searching for a man who was caught on video stealing a section of the railing that surrounds Philadelphia’s City Hall.

Video shows the unidentified man taking a piece of the railing along 1400 JFK Boulevard around 6:25 a.m. on December 8. He then leaves the area while pushing a red shopping cart.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please call or text Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip on the Philadelphia Police website. All tips can be anonymous.