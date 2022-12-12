Philadelphia

VIDEO: Man Steals Section of Railing Surrounding Philadelphia's City Hall

Video shows the unidentified man taking a piece of the railing along 1400 JFK Boulevard around 6:25 a.m. on December 8.

By David Chang

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are searching for a man who was caught on video stealing a section of the railing that surrounds Philadelphia’s City Hall. 

Video shows the unidentified man taking a piece of the railing along 1400 JFK Boulevard around 6:25 a.m. on December 8. He then leaves the area while pushing a red shopping cart. 

If you have any information on the man’s identity, please call or text Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip on the Philadelphia Police website. All tips can be anonymous. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us