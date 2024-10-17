Video: 3 men attack, rob victim near Love Park in Center City, Philly police say

Philadelphia police are searching for three men who were caught on video beating and robbing a man near Love Park in Center City last month.

The incident occurred back on Sept. 22, 2024, around 8 p.m. A 31-year-old man was on 1500 JFK Boulevard when he was attacked by three men who punched him several times, police said. The men then began kicking the victim after he fell to the ground, according to investigators. One of the suspects then took the victim’s wallet, police said.

A surveillance photo of one of the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a thin man wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and gray shorts. The second suspect is described as a man with a heavy build wearing a dark t-shirt with the letters “KORS” on the front and gray sweatpants. The third suspect is described as a thin man wearing a Phillies hat, gray jacket and gray pants.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

A surveillance photo of one of the suspects.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call Philadelphia police.