VIDEO: 2 Gunmen Carjack Man at Philly Gas Station

Surveillance video shows two gunmen robbing and carjacking a man at a Philadelphia gas station last week.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 2:27 a.m., a 65-year-old man was pumping gas at Sai Gas at 3301 York Street when he was approached by two gunmen who demanded the victim give them his keys. After a brief struggle, the gunmen stole the victim’s keys and $20 from his pockets, according to investigators. They then entered the victim’s vehicle and drove off in an unknown direction, police said.

The first suspect is described as a thin Black male wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, gray and black sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a Black male with a medium build, wearing a black, blue and white hooded jacket, gray sweatpants with patches below the knee and dark sneakers.

Both men were armed with handguns.

If you see the suspects, do not approach them and call 911 immediately. You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477). All tips will be confidential.