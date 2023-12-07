Ex-Philly labor leader John Dougherty found guilty in embezzlement trial

What to Know Former Philadelphia labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty and his co-defendant Brian Burrows were found guilty on multiple counts in their federal embezzlement trial.

Former Philadelphia labor leader John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty and his co-defendant Brian Burrows were found guilty on multiple charges in their federal embezzlement trial.

The verdict was reached early Thursday afternoon.

Dougherty is accused of embezzling more than $650,000 from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) between 2010 and 2016.

Federal prosecutors had alleged that Dougherty -- the former business manager of IBEW Local 98 and the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council -- spent the money on home renovations, meals, concerts and groceries for himself and his family and friends.

The prosecution accused Dougherty and Burrows of stealing money from IBEW.

The federal prosecutor described the defendants' actions as "intentional theft" and accused them of instructing contractor Anthony Massa to perform work at their personal homes while billing IBEW for it. The prosecution also highlighted evidence they claim shows thousands of dollars in union credit card expenses for birthday parties, dinners and household items at stores, including Target.

Dougherty, 63, denied the allegations and expressed confidence of acquittal on the more than 90 counts that include conspiracy, embezzlement, wire and tax fraud, and falsification of union records. During the trial, defense attorneys portrayed him as a hardworking leader trying to account for his expenses while working around the clock for union members.

During the closing arguments, Dougherty's defense attorney Gregory Pagano challenged the credibility of Massa, claiming he led Dougherty to believe he was doing minor repair jobs at his home for free but was actually charging IBEW by hiking up bills in other authorized work. Pagano told jurors to ask themselves, "whether or not this good man, John Dougherty, who built this union up from nothing, had criminal intent."

“In court testimony, we have not heard from a single member of Local 98 that they were victimized by these two good men,” Pagano said. “Why? Because they didn’t victimized them and the union flourished.”

Dougherty was previously indicted in 2019 after a lengthy FBI investigation.

In November 2021, he and a city council member were convicted of conspiracy in a corruption trial. Prosecutors said Dougherty kept Bobby Henon, a union electrician-turned-Philadelphia City Council member, on the payroll to help his union keep a tight grip on construction jobs.

Dougherty was convicted of eight counts, including conspiracy and honest services wire fraud, while Henon was convicted of 10 counts, including conspiracy, bribery and honest services wire fraud. Dougherty was also acquitted of three fraud counts and Henon of eight fraud and bribery counts.