‘Johnny Doc' in court to face allegations that he defrauded the union he once led

After being postponed for years, jury selection has started in a case alleging former head of Local 98 IBEW, John Dougherty, embezzled over $600,000 from the electricians' union

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

John "Johnny Doc" Dougherty, former longtime head of Local 98 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, is now back in court to face charges that allege that he, and others, defrauded the union he once led to the tune of more than $600,000.

On Wednesday morning, jury selection began in a case that has been postponed -- on several occasions -- since 2019.

This case is seperate from another fraud case in which Dougherty, former Democratic city councilmember Bobby Henon and others were targeted by a federal indictment that detailed multiple crimes of public corruption.

Henon and Dougherty were found guilty of those public corruption charges back in 2021.

This is a separate case in which Dougherty, Brian Burrows, former president of Local 98, and others were accused of personal use of union assets.

A federal indictment alleges that Dougherty and others used union funds on personal expenses like vacations, meals at restaurants, groceries and other costs.

Dougherty and Burrows are headed to trial while others charged with the pair pleaded guilty in this case in 2022.

Trial is expected to begin on Monday.

This article tagged under:

