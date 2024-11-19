Vehicle falls into Schuylkill River in Lower Merion, Pa.

A vehicle fell into the Schuylkill River in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion Township, Pennsylvania, Tuesday morning.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

SkyForce10 was over the scene on 601 Righter’s Ferry Road around 9:30 a.m. showing a vehicle in the water and rescue crews gathered in the area. Officials have not yet revealed if anyone is currently inside the vehicle or if any injuries were reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.