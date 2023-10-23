Vandalism at South Philly mosque prompts investigation, calls for peace

Police continue to investigate after a mosque in South Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood was vandalized last week.

Investigators say a vandal targeted the United Muslim Islamic Center (UMIC) mosque on the 1200 block of Point Breeze Avenue back on Thursday, Oct. 19, around 3 a.m. UMIC leaders said someone wrote hateful words and symbols on the glass doors and windows of the mosque.

“It said that, ‘Muslim men are stupid and dumb. Muslim women are stupid and dumb. Muslim men and women eat crabs.’ And then one of the statements said, ‘read your torah,’” Qasim Rashad of the UMIC said. “We were able to get the footage, the video footage. And we’re pretty much confirmed or sure that this was not the result of any particular group. But the result or the work of someone who we believe is not mentally sound.”

The language was removed and leaders at the mosque filed a police report.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Muslim groups across the United States have said they’ve seen an increase in anti-Muslim bigotry in the aftermath of Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel back on Oct. 7, which prompted the Israel-Hamas war.

The FBI also said they’ve seen an increase in reported threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities as well as institutions amid the war.

“There have been acts throughout the country where people have decided to take matters into their own hands,” Rashad said.

As the investigation into last week’s incident continues, Philadelphia city councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) joined city and Islamic leaders on Monday outside the UMIC to denounce the vandalism.

Leadership at the mosque also said they would welcome the person who committed the vandalism.

“Islam is a religion of peace,” Rashad said. “That’s just not a cliché. That’s what it is. So we would extend a welcome to this person to talk to them. Why would they feel this way?”

If you have any information on the vandalism, call or text Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477). You can also post an anonymous tip online on the Philadelphia police website.