Brick-throwing vandal wanted for smashing windows of multiple banks in Center City

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman caught on camera throwing bricks at multiple banks in Center City last week.

According to police, on Oct. 30, between 10:27 p.m. and 10:43 p.m., an unknown woman threw bricks at glass doors, breaking windows of three TD Bank locations.

The banks are located at 500 JFK Blvd., 1900 Market Street, and 1726 Walnut Street.

Police said the woman was last seen wearing a light color hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and gray shoes.

If you see this suspect, police said do not approach her and call 911 immediately. If you have information about this crime or the suspect, you are urged to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/3048.