Philadelphia

Vandal damages gas pumps at Wawa in Philly's Mayfair neighborhood

The vandalism occurred at the Wawa gas station on 7001 Roosevelt Boulevard, police said

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

An investigation is underway after a vandal damaged gas pumps at a Wawa in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood overnight.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Wawa on 7001 Roosevelt Boulevard.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police said someone damaged the gas pumps. No injuries were reported and the incident didn’t cause any fire.

Investigators have not yet revealed if anyone was arrested in connection to the incident or a possible motive.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us