An investigation is underway after a vandal damaged gas pumps at a Wawa in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood overnight.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Wawa on 7001 Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police said someone damaged the gas pumps. No injuries were reported and the incident didn’t cause any fire.

Investigators have not yet revealed if anyone was arrested in connection to the incident or a possible motive.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.