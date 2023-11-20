Former Philadelphia Eagle and NBC10 anchor Vai Sikahema returned to the morning news on Monday to talk about a cause near and dear to his heart.

During NBC10’s 11 a.m. newscast, Vai discussed “giving machines,” which are vending machines created by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints that allow people to donate to various charities.

The machines have been placed in locations across the nation, including the Fashion District Philadelphia.

The "giving machine" at the Fashion District Philadelphia.

The "giving machine" will remain on the street level of the Fashion District between the Nike and Express stores from Nov. 20 until Dec. 3.