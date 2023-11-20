Philadelphia

Vai Sikahema returns to NBC10 to talk ‘giving machines'

Watch Vai talk about the "giving machines" in the video embedded below

By David Chang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Philadelphia Eagle and NBC10 anchor Vai Sikahema returned to the morning news on Monday to talk about a cause near and dear to his heart. 

During NBC10’s 11 a.m. newscast, Vai discussed “giving machines,” which are vending machines created by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints that allow people to donate to various charities.

The machines have been placed in locations across the nation, including the Fashion District Philadelphia.

The "giving machine" at the Fashion District Philadelphia.
Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The "giving machine" will remain on the street level of the Fashion District between the Nike and Express stores from Nov. 20 until Dec. 3. 

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaVai Sikahema
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us