More than two weeks after a minivan driver struck and killed a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run crash, police in Delaware County have released photos that they hope help them track down the man behind the wheel.

In a series of tweets, Upper Darby police said Thursday they had identified the 2008 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Pennsylvania plate KXN2813 that they believe struck the motorcyclist at West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road around 7:35 p.m. on July 27, 2022.

"The pictured male is believed to have been operating the minivan at the time of the accident," police tweeted.

On July 27, 2022, at 7:35p.m., we responded to the intersection of West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road for a motorcycle accident. The motorcycle operator was pronounced deceased at the hospital from his injuries. @UpperDarbyPA pic.twitter.com/ro5GpiIIEs — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) August 12, 2022

Earlier, police said they expected the van would have damage to the rear driver’s side.

Police didn't name the man seen in the photos.

Police asked that anyone with information call them at 610-734-7693 or send a message.