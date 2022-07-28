Delaware County

Police Search for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Motorcyclist in Delco

Upper Darby police released a somewhat grainy photo of the vehicle driven by the hit-and-run driver who they say struck a motorcyclist at West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road Wednesday

By Dan Stamm

Grainy photo of a vehicle wanted in an Upper Darby hit-and-run crash on July 27, 2022.
Upper Darby Police Department

Police in a Delaware County town asked for the public's help to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck a motorcyclist.

In a series of tweets, Upper Darby police said that Wednesday evening a motorcycle crash caused detours in the area of West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road.

Police then released late Wednesday night a photo "of what is believed to be the striking vehicle" in the hit-and-run wreck. The vehicle was last seen along State Road in the direction of Lansdowne Avenue.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Upper Darby police didn't immediately reveal the biker's condition.

They also didn't say the type of vehicle seen in the somewhat grainy photo released.

Police asked that anyone with information call them at 610-734-7693 or send a message.

This article tagged under:

Delaware Countyupper darbyhit-and-run
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Wawa Welcome America Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us