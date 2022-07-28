Police in a Delaware County town asked for the public's help to track down a hit-and-run driver who struck a motorcyclist.

In a series of tweets, Upper Darby police said that Wednesday evening a motorcycle crash caused detours in the area of West Chester Pike and Kenmore Road.

Police then released late Wednesday night a photo "of what is believed to be the striking vehicle" in the hit-and-run wreck. The vehicle was last seen along State Road in the direction of Lansdowne Avenue.

Update: the motorcycle crash was a hit and run. This is an image of what is believed to be the striking vehicle. It was last seen traveling on State Rd toward Lansdowne Ave. We will update the image when we can. Any and all info should be directed to 610-734-7693 or message us pic.twitter.com/lH20ZDseMA — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 28, 2022

Upper Darby police didn't immediately reveal the biker's condition.

They also didn't say the type of vehicle seen in the somewhat grainy photo released.

Police asked that anyone with information call them at 610-734-7693 or send a message.