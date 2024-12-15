Upper Darby

Upper Darby police help elementary students get holiday gifts

Students at Stonehurst Hills Elementary School partnered were given gift cards and got a chance to grab some "Presents with Police" on Sunday morning

By NBC10 Staff

Santa (Upper Darby Superintendent Tim Bernhardt) joins a student at Stonehurst Hills Elementary School, Upper Darby Police officer Tim Fash and Mark O'Connor, the Executive Director of Families Behind the Badge during the event on Sunday.
Upper Darby Police Department

The Upper Darby Police Department stepped up and stepped out on Sunday morning as officers joined students from Stonehurst Hills Elementary School for its second annual "Presents with Police" event.

During the morning, police officials said, 27 students with the elementary school were given $150 gift cards to purchase gifts for the holiday season as they shopped with officers.

Officials said the event was intended as a way to "strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community we serve, fostering positive interactions and trust."

The event was hosted, for the second time, at by The Burlington Coat Factory, located along the 100 block of S. 69th Street in Upper Darby.

"Beyond the shopping experience which took place Sunday, December 15th, this event is an opportunity for officers and families to connect, share conversations, ask questions and build trust in a meaningful way. This initiative highlights our ongoing commitment to community engagement and reflects our dedication to creating partnerships that strengthen Upper Darby Township," officials with the Upper Darby Police Department said in a statement on the event.

