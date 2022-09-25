Unsanctioned Wildwood Car Rally Prompts Widespread Damage, Crashes

An unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood wreaked havoc across the city overnight, prompting damage to storefronts and local infrastructure.

Videos posted on social media depict people hanging out of cars as drivers spin in circles surrounded by a large crowd in the city, as well as burnouts, drifting and crashes.

“The cars were outrageous, speeding up and down the streets, the noise was unbelievable,” Angel Fioravanti told NBC10. “It was scary because I saw people trying to walk off the sidewalk onto the street, and cars were … weaving in and out of the traffic, revving their engines, the noise was atrocious. It really was.”

Around 9:35 p.m., the George Redding Bridge was closed to inbound traffic due to the unsanctioned event.

City officials knew the event was coming to town, having issued an advisory days ago. Wildwood police also said it was aware of the unauthorized event and would have extra personnel on duty.

“[It was] dangerous. I had to go home,” Wildwood resident Michael Mercaldo told NBC10. “I spend these whole weekends out.”