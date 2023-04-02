Philadelphia

Unruly Crowd Vandalizes Police Vehicles at Casino in Fishtown

A crowd at Rivers Casino on Delaware Avenue jumped on and deflated the tires of Philadelphia Police vehicles early Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

Police who responded to a large crowd and people with dirt bikes outside of Rivers Casino on Sunday morning were met with an aggressive crowd who attacked police vehicles, officers said.

According to law enforcement officials, shortly after midnight, an officer attempted to disburse a "large crowd" that had blocked entry and exit to the parking lot of the casino, along Delaware Avenue in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood, with his car's lights and horn, when the crowd responded by jumping on the vehicle and banging on the windows.

Officials said when another police vehicle arrived to provide assistance, the crowd pounded on that vehicle as well and, allegedly, slashed out its tires.

When more officers arrived, the crowd dispersed in several directions, police said.

Officers said, nearby, along the 400 block of N. 5th Street another police car was also vandalized.

Police said there were no injuries during this incident.

