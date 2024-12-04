Tyson Foods to close 2 Philly plants, layoff over 200 workers

Tyson Foods plans to shutter two plants in North Philadelphia and layoff more than 200 workers in the new year.

A WARN notice posted by the state's Department of Labor and Industry, notes that Tyson Foods is expected to close two plants -- that produced items for the company's Original Philly brand -- located in North Philadelphia.

The two plants impacted would be along the 4000 block of North American Street and along the 500 block of East Huntington Avenue.

In a statement to NBC10, on Wednesday morning, a Tyson Foods spokesperson said the "difficult decision" was made to increase efficiency of the company's operations.

"After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to close our two Prepared Foods facilities in Philadelphia to increase the efficiency of our operations. We understand the impact the decision has on our team members and the local community," a spokesperson said in a statement to NBC10. "Taking care of our team members is our top priority and we encourage them to apply for other open roles within the company. We are also working closely with state and local officials to provide additional resources to those who are impacted."

The Pa. Department of Labor and Industry said that the closures would impact 229 workers and would be effective on Jan. 31, 2025.