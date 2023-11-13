Two injured — including firefighter — in Reading house fire

A firefighter with the Reading Fire Department and the occupant of a home along the 1300 block of Spruce Street were hospitalized after a fire broke out in the property on Monday morning.

Officals said the fire began at about 8 a.m., and members of the Reading Fire Department rushed to extinguish a fire -- being there within three minutes of the call.

By that time, the sole occupant of the home had evacuated the property, officials said.

However, officials said that a "heavy fire" had enveloped the home and spread to adjoining properties.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

These properties were also evacuated.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 30 minutes, officials said, and the incident was escalated to three alarms in order to secure additional aid from nearby fire companies.

According to officials, the 76-year-old occupant of the home was taken to the hospital after suffering minor burns and a firefighter "experienced a medical issue" while on the scene and was also taken to a nearby hospital.

Officials said both individuals were listed in stable condition.