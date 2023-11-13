BERKS COUNTY

Two injured — including firefighter — in Reading house fire

A morning fire at a home along Spruce Street in Reading, Berks County, left an occupant of the property and a firefighter who responded to the incident hospitalized

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A firefighter with the Reading Fire Department and the occupant of a home along the 1300 block of Spruce Street were hospitalized after a fire broke out in the property on Monday morning.

Officals said the fire began at about 8 a.m., and members of the Reading Fire Department rushed to extinguish a fire -- being there within three minutes of the call.

By that time, the sole occupant of the home had evacuated the property, officials said.

However, officials said that a "heavy fire" had enveloped the home and spread to adjoining properties.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

These properties were also evacuated.

Firefighters had the fire under control in about 30 minutes, officials said, and the incident was escalated to three alarms in order to secure additional aid from nearby fire companies.

According to officials, the 76-year-old occupant of the home was taken to the hospital after suffering minor burns and a firefighter "experienced a medical issue" while on the scene and was also taken to a nearby hospital.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Pennsylvania 50 seconds ago

Pa. AG announces new charges against escaped killer Danilo Cavalcante 

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Man, woman arrested in robberies, shooting at Philly nail salons, officials say

Officials said both individuals were listed in stable condition.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

BERKS COUNTY
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us