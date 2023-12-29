Twin brothers walking from South Carolina to Philly to raise awareness about kids in foster care

One step at a time, two brothers are walking from South Carolina to Philadelphia to raise awareness for children in the foster care system.

Twin brothers Davon and Tavon Woods started their journey on Dec. 1 in their hometown of Sumter, South Carolina and now are in the home stretch and are expected to be done Sunday in Philadelphia.

Their mission to walk across the country and spread awareness is inspired by their own story. Born into the foster care system, the brothers were adopted at the age of two.

The twins said they were taken away from their biological family because their biological mother was addicted to drugs.

Even though the brothers were adopted into a new family, they told NBC10 they were not provided the love and care they needed while growing up.

Their journey from the south to the north is not the first time the twins are walking for the cause.

"We've been walking around the country now for about two years," they said. "Our first walk was from Statesboro, Georgia, to Jacksonville, Florida. We completed 96 miles in four and a half days."

The final leg of their walk in Philadelphia begins Saturday at 6 a.m. on the "Rocky Steps" at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The brothers are walking for 24 hours to remember every child killed in the foster care system.

The Woods brothers are encouraging others to join them in their walk even if it's just for a mile or two.

"We have people worldwide walking a mile tomorrow and Sunday," Devon said.

By Sunday, the brothers said they will have completed 25 states so far.

"It's definitely been an amazing but also challenging journey. So many don't understand how dangerous some of these walks are," Devon said. "But through it all God has been protecting us."

If you would like to learn more about the Woods brothers and their mission, click here.