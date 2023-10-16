An evacuation has been recommended for residents of a Bucks County neighborhood after a propane truck overturned Monday morning.

The truck overturned on Ferry and Old Iron Hill roads in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, at 9:46 a.m. Investigators have not yet revealed the cause of the crash or if the truck driver was seriously injured.

Police, firefighters and EMS all responded to the scene. Ferry Road is currently closed between Old Iron Hill and Limekiln roads and motorists are advised to detour around the area.

Officials said the accident has created a hazardous situation in the area. They are recommending that residents within a 2,000-foot radius of the crash evacuate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.