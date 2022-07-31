New Jersey

Truck Crashes into Crowded Friendly's in South Jersey

An employee told NBC10 the restaurant was crowded around 8:30 p.m. when the truck hit the building

By Christine Mattson

A pickup truck crashed into the side of a crowded Friendly's restaurant in Deptford, New Jersey Sunday night.

An employee told NBC10 the restaurant was crowded around 8:30 p.m. when the truck hit the building on the 1200 block of Hurffville Road.

According to officials on scene, the driver was headed northbound on Hurffville Road at Deptford Center Road, not far from the Deptford Mall, when he lost control of the Nissan pickup and went over the grass, into the back corner of Friendly’s.

Two firefighters told NBC10 the truck hit a walk-in freezer inside the building; fortunately, no one was inside of it.

No injuries were reported, officials said. The driver of the pickup was checked out by EMS and released.

A crowd gathered in the parking lot to see the large hole the truck made in the exterior wall. Pieces of debris fell as crews removed the truck a short time later.

The restaurant will be closed until it is repaired, which may take a while, officials said.

