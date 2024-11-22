New Jersey

Trenton, NJ, crossing guard struck near school, driver leaves scene

Trenton police are searching for the driver of a dark-colored SUV who witnesses say struck a school crossing guard on Nov. 21, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Google Street View of Stuyvesant and Exton avenues in Trenton, New Jersey.
Google Street View

A hit-and-run driver struck a crossing guard near a Trenton, New Jersey, school Thursday, police said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2024, at the intersection of Stuyvesant and Exton avenues in New Jersey's capital city, Trenton police said. The intersection is near Gregory Elementary School.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The impact left the unidentified crossing guard with a broken leg and head trauma, police said Friday. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

Witnesses told investigators that the driver was operating a dark-colored BMW SUV, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The search for the driver and the investigation continued Friday, police said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyMercer County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us