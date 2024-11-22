A hit-and-run driver struck a crossing guard near a Trenton, New Jersey, school Thursday, police said.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2024, at the intersection of Stuyvesant and Exton avenues in New Jersey's capital city, Trenton police said. The intersection is near Gregory Elementary School.

The impact left the unidentified crossing guard with a broken leg and head trauma, police said Friday. She was hospitalized in stable condition.

Witnesses told investigators that the driver was operating a dark-colored BMW SUV, police said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The search for the driver and the investigation continued Friday, police said.