New Jersey

Trenton man charged in killing of weed shop owner, string of thefts at gunpoint

A 38-year-old Trenton, NJ, man has been charged with murder and related offenses after, officials claim, he followed business owners to their homes, killing one in one case and tying up three people in another

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey have announced that a 38-year-old Trenton man has been charged with murder and related offenses after he, allegedly, robbed three businesses at gunpoint and, in one case, killed the owner of a marijuana dispensary.

On Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials announced that Paul X. McNeil, 38, of Trenton, was charged with murder, robbery, weapons violations and related offenses tied to three robberies that happened in 2022 and 2023.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

According to court documents, the first incident tied to these charges allegedly occurred on September 30, 2022. In this incident, police officials allege McNeil and a co-conspirator -- that was not named in a document shared by officials on Wednesday -- entered an auto recycling shop located in Ewing, New Jersey, as an employee of the show was collecting the businesses proceeds.

In this case, police claim, McNeil stole $150,000 from the shop and a firearm from the employee.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Later that same day, McNeil purchased a car, putting down a $9,500 deposit in cash, officials said.

Then, nearly a year later, on August 10, 2023, police officials allege McNeil followed the owner of a cannabis store in Trenton to their home in Lawrence Township and followed the owner into their residence.

McNeil held the owner at gunpoint and stole the shop's proceeds, officials said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Northeast Philadelphia 5 hours ago

Man killed in overnight crash on Frankford Ave. in Northeast Philly

Philadelphia 26 mins ago

Teen stabs another teen at Philadelphia private school, police say

According to court documents, during the course of this crime, the owner's spouse -- who was home at the time -- overheard the business owner tell McNeil "No, no, no … please, here, you can have it," moments before hearing a gunshot that killed the owner of the business.

McNeil also, allegedly, stole jewelry the victim was wearing at the time of the slaying and, court documents claim, police recovered images of him wearing the victim's jewelry off of McNeil's cellphone.

In a third gunpoint robbery, police allege McNeil entered the Ewing home of the owner of a Trenton-based house-flipping business on Sept. 23, 2023.

In this case, court documents claim McNeil tied up three people who were at the home, including two children, as the owner of the business was not at the home at the time.

He forced the three victims into the basement of the home as he searched the house and, police say, eventually stole $4,500 in case from the business along with personal belongings from the business owner and three people he tied up.

“These charges allege that the defendant targeted several local business owners for robbery and murdered one of them. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, together with its federal and local law enforcement partners, will spare no effort to investigate and prosecute violent offenders who target the businesses and residents of New Jersey,” U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Philip R. Sellinger, said in a statement on these charges.

Officials said that, in New Jersey, the murder charged during and in relation to a crime of violence is punishable by death, or a term of imprisonment up to life.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us