Passenger rail service from Reading, Berks County, to the city of Philadelphia, just got an epic boost.

A $500,000 grant was awarded by a federal development program to the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority.

The funding comes from the Federal Railroad Administration as part of its Corridor Identification and Development Program.

It will be used to help restore passenger rail service between Reading and Philadelphia.

The Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority Project plans to restore and update the existing railway tracks between the two stops that were used for passenger travel in 1983.

For over 100 years, riders were able to take the train from Reading to Philadelphia until eventually arriving in New York City. This project aims to reconnect the cities once again.

The route will have stops in Reading, Pottstown, Phoenixville, King of Prussia, Norristown and at 30th Street Station in Philly.

Having passenger rail service along this route is expected to reduce the congestion created by cars along the Route 422 Corridor.

The line is expected to offer up to eight daily round trips once it is up and running.