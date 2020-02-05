Three Men Shot on Sidewalk in Front of West Philly Bar

A shooting in front of a West Philadelphia bar after midnight left three men bloodied on the sidewalk.

The shooting took place along Market Street, in the shadow of SEPTA’s Market-Frankford El near 52nd Street, early Wednesday morning before 12:30 a.m., Philadelphia police said. At least eight shots were fired.

Officers patrolling nearby who heard the shots, scooped up three men and rushed them to a nearby hospital. A 30-year-old man shot in the face was listed in “extremely critical condition” while undergoing surgery, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

“It’s unknown whether or not he is going to survive,” Small said.

The other two men – one 29 and the other 29 – were shot in their legs and listed in stable condition at the hospital, Small said.

Crime scene investigators on scene at 52nd & Market where 3 men were shot overnight. Shooter is still on the loose @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/BWCpF704TQ — Pamela Osborne (@PamelaOsborne) February 5, 2020

Investigators don’t know if the shooting had anything to do with a nearby bar that was open at the time, however, blood and ballistics evidence were found right outside, Small said.

Police found a handgun discarded under a nearby parked car. Small said it may be the weapon that was used but more testing needed to be done.

It was unclear if all the men were together before the shooting, police said.

Investigators planned to look at surveillance videos to figure out who pulled the trigger.

Market Street was closed for hours after the shooting but reopened before daybreak.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.