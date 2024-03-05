Philadelphia

Thomas Jefferson University's longtime mascot ‘Phil the Ram' returns with a new look

By Cherise Lynch

Thomas Jefferson University Photography Services

Long-time mascot "Phil the Ram” returns to Thomas Jefferson University's campus for the first time in months with a new look.

During a pep rally for the men’s and nationally ranked women’s basketball teams, the university welcomed Phil back.

The University said that Phil was absent due to a sledding accident. Countless friends and experts at the University banded together to help Phil get back on his feet and now he has a new "bionic horn."

Phil was revamped with the help of the first man to ever wear the famous "Phillie Phanatic" costume, David Raymond.

“To be able to be connected to Thomas Jefferson University and Phil the Ram has been a really joyful time for me,” Raymond said in a news release. “Seeing Phil in his full form now is really wonderful. I couldn’t have been more excited for the Jefferson community to meet him.”

“Phil represents strength and resilience,” Dr. Susan Aldridge, the University’s interim president said. “He's a champion for our teams, for all of us, and he's an ambassador to the community.”

