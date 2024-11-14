A trio of armed thieves slammed their way into at least two Philadelphia corner stores using sledgehammers on Halloween, Philadelphia police said. The attacks left workers shaken.

Investigators said the sledgehammer-wielding thieves targeted corner stores in North Philadelphia on Halloween 2024. There’s concern they could strike again, so police released surveillance video and photos in hopes of getting help to get the robbers off the streets.

Wanted: Suspects for Multiple Commercial Robberies in the 22nd District [VIDEO] https://t.co/I4VGAQkjV0 pic.twitter.com/5eLwIB4Blf — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) November 13, 2024

It was certainly a scary scene inside the 7 Day’s Store two weeks ago on Halloween morning. Surveillance video shows three thieves slamming their way into the business on the corner of North 29th and West Cumberland Streets around 2:20 a.m.

Once inside, investigators say two of the men flashed guns, and quickly went to work stealing whatever they could, police said. You could even see one guy emptying the register.

Investigators believe the same robbers then hit the AK Convenience Store store at North 29th and West York streets a few hours later.

“The workers they afraid because of what happened," a store worker who was too scared to show his face said. "We try our best to secure the business as much as we could to keep the workers safe.”

The store worker said he believes the thieves first watched his business, before busting in and attacking a worker. He said they had a lookout outside. This time one showed a knife.

We were told two robbers then forced him to the basement, possibly looking for a safe.

"Yeah he was begging them, take whatever you want, just don’t do anything to me," the worker said. "He was begging them. He wanted to stay alive.”

According to police, no one was hurt that morning.

Investigators released photos and videos, hoping someone recognizes these guys.

Police release these descriptions of the thieves:

Suspect 1: Male, unknown race, wearing all dark clothing, striped mask, blue gloves and armed with a handgun.

Male, unknown race, wearing all dark clothing, striped mask, blue gloves and armed with a handgun. Suspect 2: Male, unknown race, wearing a light color hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, gray pants and brown boots.

Male, unknown race, wearing a light color hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, gray pants and brown boots. Suspect 3: Male, unknown race, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black “Nike” sweatpants, gray “New Balance” sneakers and armed with a handgun.

Anyone who spots the thieves should call 911 immediately, police said. Anyone with info on the heists can call or text 215.686.TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.