Thieves Target Walmarts in Pa., NJ, Del. in East Coast Crime Spree

Cashiers beware: authorities say thieves are targeting a major retailer on the East Coast, including in the Philadelphia area.

Police told NBC10 the pair has targeted Walmart stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Recently, they've targeted Walmarts in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Police say the men pretend to be regular customers checking out, but when the cash drawer opens, they strike, claiming to be armed.

Two men robbed cashiers at a Bensalem Walmart just off of Lincoln Highway Wednesday evening. Police said the same store was also targeted in Mid-may.

The Warminster Township Police Department, meanwhile, said it happened there at a Walmart just off of Street Road on Wednesday. They believe it's the same duo.

One of the men has worn a hoodie with the words "I didn't do it" in multiple thefts, police said. According to police, the have used the same getaway vehicle in each robbery: a black Lexus ES 250.

The robbers have also hit Walmarts in Oxford, Pennsylvania; Deptford and Burlington, New Jersey; New Castle, Delaware; and Aberdeen, Maryland, police say.

"No retailer is immune to the challenge of crime, and we recognize its impact at the highest levels of our company," Walmart said in a statement to NBC10. "We’re aware of the crimes occurring in multiple states along the Eastern Seaboard and will continue working with local and state law enforcement to help bring these criminals to justice."

Anyone with any information is asked to call police. They can also submit an anonymous tip through CRIMEWATCH.