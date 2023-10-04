Thieves steal $73K worth of crabs from truck in Philly, police say

An investigation is underway after thieves stole $73,000 worth of crabs from a truck in Philadelphia early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a report of a theft in progress outside the 1800 block of Germantown Avenue at 1:45 a.m. When they arrived, they spotted several vehicles fleeing the area and a tractor-trailer open in the rear, investigators said.

The officers woke up the operator of the truck, who was sleeping in the front, and told him the vehicle had been broken into. Police then determined the thieves stole 184 cases of crab clusters valued at $73,000.

The operator of the truck told police he didn’t hear or see anyone take the items and the container that was broken into had been locked with a metal seal and a padlock, investigators said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police continue to investigate.