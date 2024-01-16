Temple University worker stabbed in the arm, officials say

A Temple University employee is recovering after being stabbed Tuesday morning in North Philadelphia.

The incident occurred around 7:15 a.m. along the 1000 block of Montgomery Avenue. Officials said a Temple employee was stabbed once in the right arm in an “unprovoked incident by an individual who appeared to be in mental distress.”

The employee was taken to the hospital for treatment and is “alert and conscious,” according to school officials.

Investigators said the suspect fled east on Montgomery Avenue towards 8th Street. Temple University Police are currently reviewing surveillance footage as they continue to search for the suspect. Philadelphia Police are also helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Temple Police at 215-204-1234.

“As we return for the spring semester, we want to remind all members of the Temple community to familiarize themselves with the university’s available safety resources. More information on these can be found at safety.temple.edu,” Jennifer Griffin, Temple’s Vice President for Public Safety, wrote in a letter to the school community. “If you have not already done so, we also encourage you to download and use the TUSafe app to request emergency services or walking escorts.”