Temple police surprise Philly students with new bikes ahead of the holidays

Christmas came early for some young school students in the City of Brotherly Love.

Members of the Temple University Police Department gave away more than 20 bicycles to young children in need at two schools, Dunbar and Duckrey, in North Philadelphia, right near Temple's campus.

This special holiday surprise was made possible thanks to a generous donation from a Secret Santa.

“I mean it’s worth $1 million if you look at them the families the kids obviously they work hard so they are going in the right direction. This is our future and we can make them happy now they can make us happy in the future," said Temple Officer Richard Rivera.

The gifts come just days before Temple Public Safety's 27th annual Children's Holiday Party.