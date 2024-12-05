North Philadelphia

Temple police surprise Philly students with new bikes ahead of the holidays

By Miguel Martinez-Valle and Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Christmas came early for some young school students in the City of Brotherly Love.

Members of the Temple University Police Department gave away more than 20 bicycles to young children in need at two schools, Dunbar and Duckrey, in North Philadelphia, right near Temple's campus.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

This special holiday surprise was made possible thanks to a generous donation from a Secret Santa.

College Football Dec 2

Temple hires new football coach: What to know about K.C. Keeler leading Owls

Temple University Nov 20

Temple University to break ground in 2025 on new facility. See renderings here

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“I mean it’s worth $1 million if you look at them the families the kids obviously they work hard so they are going in the right direction. This is our future and we can make them happy now they can make us happy in the future," said Temple Officer Richard Rivera.

The gifts come just days before Temple Public Safety's 27th annual Children's Holiday Party.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

North PhiladelphiaTemple University
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us