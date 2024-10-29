Officers at Temple University doing de-escalation training using simulation

In recent years there has been an increased call for officers to be better trained on use of force and deescalation tactics.

Now, Temple University is the first college in our region to have a new piece of technology to help improve the skills of officers' in high stress situations.

The university's new simulator moves fast and is stressful.

"Being mindful of what is going on in the world and the environment that we work in is so important," Temple Police Chief Jennifer Griffen said. "It makes us more prepared. It gives us a higher level of skills as we go out into the community, not just here at Temple, but also in North Philadelphia."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The simulation is programmed with more than 900 scenarios that will help officers work on training with mental health, intellectual disabilities and de-escalation in general.

One man, Temple Police Officer Christopher DeRose, will train every single Temple University officer once a month. Officer DeRose will be pushing the buttons that will decide how each scene goes and whether the subject in the scenario is cooperative, belligerent or whether someone draws a weapon.