Teen Wounded in Shooting in Main Line Neighborhood

Officials said two teenagers were involved in a shooting that wounded one of them Wednesday in a Main Line neighborhood, with one school district telling parents it may have involved its students.

The shooting in Narberth Borough left one of the teens with a gunshot wound to the eye, a Montgomery County dispatcher told NBC10. The teen was transferred from an urgent care to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for treatment.

The dispatcher did not have details about how the shooting happened or about the ages of the teens. NBC10 reached out to the Narberth Police Department for more information but did not immediately receive a response.

Lower Merion School District Superintendent Khalid Mumin Wednesday evening sent an email to parents, notifying them that “some students may have been involved” in the shooting. “The nature of that involvement remains unclear at this time, as the investigation into the incident is ongoing,” Mumin wrote.

Mumin said the district’s student services team was prepared to help students and directed people to a section on the district website with resources about discussing “difficult topics” with kids.