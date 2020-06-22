Philadelphia

Teen Survives After Being Shot About 20 Times in Philly, Police Say

Philadelphia police say one of the teens was shot around 20 times -- mostly in his lower body-- while the second teen was shot twice in his legs

By David Chang

A teen boy survived and is recovering after being shot around 20 times in a double shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

The two victims, each 15 years of age, were on the 1000 block of Cambridge Street around 8:30 p.m. when an unidentified masked gunman wearing a gray hoodie opened fire. 

One boy was struck around 20 times, mostly in his legs and lower body, Philadelphia police. The other teen was truck twice in his legs.

Both boys were hospitalized at local hospitals.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

