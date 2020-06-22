Teen Survives After Being Shot About 20 Times in Philly, Police Say

A teen boy survived and is recovering after being shot around 20 times in a double shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

The two victims, each 15 years of age, were on the 1000 block of Cambridge Street around 8:30 p.m. when an unidentified masked gunman wearing a gray hoodie opened fire.

One boy was struck around 20 times, mostly in his legs and lower body, Philadelphia police. The other teen was truck twice in his legs.

Both boys were hospitalized at local hospitals.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

