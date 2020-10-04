gun violence

Gunman Kills Teen, Critically Injures Another in South Philly

The 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were both on 22nd and Jackson streets Sunday night when a gunman opened fire

By David Chang and Dan Stamm

  • Philadelphia police are seeking a suspect after a double shooting left a 15-year-old dead and an 18-year-old critically wounded.
  • The shooting took place Sunday night in the Girard Park section of South Philly.
  • Omar Wade, 15, died after being shot near his home, Philadelphia police said.

A teen boy was killed while young man is fighting for his life following a double shooting in South Philadelphia Sunday night. 

The 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old man were both on 22nd and Jackson streets in the Girard Park section just before 7 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

The 15-year-old, later identified by Omar Wade of South Croskey Street, was shot in the head and left thigh while the 18-year-old was shot in the lower back. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Wade died a couple hours later. The young man was listed in critical condition. 

No arrests have been made in the shooting and police have not released a description of any suspects. 

Deadly violence has hit Philadelphia hard this year with at least 355 homicides so far this year -- a 38% increase from this time last year and just one killing short of the total from all of 2019, according to Philadelphia police stats.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

