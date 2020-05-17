Swastikas Spray Painted on Red Cross Building in Center City

Police are investigating after somebody spray painted swastikas on an American Red Cross building in Center City, Philadelphia.

Various people were seen Sunday afternoon trying to wash away the four swastikas painted on the front entrance of the building on the 2200 block of Chestnut Street. Dave Skutnik, the organization’s southeastern Pennsylvania regional spokesman, said police also found graffiti at other locations in the area.

Police did not immediately announce any arrests, nor was a description of suspects available.

Shira Goodman, the regional director for the Anti-Defamation League, which combats hate groups, said, “The ADL was saddened to learn that cowardly actors defaced the American Red Cross building with swastikas.”

She called the use Nazi symbols a “calculated” move intended to “wound deeply,” and urged that, “We must all stand against this.”