Suspected drunken driver strikes, kills woman in North Philly, police say

A woman was struck and killed by a drunken driver on Lehigh and Germantown avenues on Saturday, Nov. 16, in North Philly, police said

By David Chang

A woman who was crossing the street with her husband was struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver in North Philadelphia, police said. 

The deadly crash occurred on Lehigh and Germantown avenues on Saturday around 3:15 a.m. Police told NBC10 a 58-year-old woman – who was set to move to the area this weekend – was crossing the street with her husband when she was hit by a car that was speeding westbound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Responding police officers found the striking vehicle about three blocks away on Park and Lehigh avenues. The driver was taken into custody at Temple University Hospital. Investigators believe she was intoxicated and driving without her lights on at the time of the crash. 

Police have not yet revealed the identities of the victim or the suspect. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

