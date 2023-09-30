Suspect turns himself in after shooting man in Phoenixville, police say

A man turns himself in to police after shooting another man outside a Pub in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Phoenixville Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Bridge Street at 12:01 a.m. after officers heard a gunshot in the area.

Officers found a group of bystanders huddled around a man lying on the street suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Police said the victim, a 25-year-old man from Quakertown had sustained a single gunshot wound to his hip and witnesses told police the shooter had fled the area on foot.

Officers drove the man to the hospital and due to the severity of his injury he was transported to another hospital for surgery and was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police stated that minutes after the shooting the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Savelen Frazier-Sallad of Conshohocken, called 9-1-1 to turn himself in.

Frazier-Sallad told the 9-1-1 dispatcher that he was waiting for police in the 200 block of Church Street and when responding officers arrived he had placed a .40 caliber pistol on the sidewalk and surrendered without incident, according to police.

Police said investigators had reviewed surveillance footage and cell phone video of the incident and determined that the shooting was the result of a fight that started inside PJ Ryan’s Pub at 233 Bridge Street.

The victim and Frazier-Sallad were kicked out of the pub by staff and as they were walking outside, Frazier-Sallad took a pistol and fired a single gunshot which struck the victim, police said.

Frazier-Sallad was taken into custody and was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses, according to police.

Police said early Saturday morning, Frazier-Sallad was transported to Chester County Prison for arraignment.

Investigators ask that if anyone has information regarding this incident to please contact Detective Jason Komorowski at 610-933-1180 Ext. 845 or jkomorowski@phoenixville.org.