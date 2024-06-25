A former Freshman at Lehigh University is facing charges after faking his father's death in order to get a scholarship to the school, according to officials.

Aryan Anand, 19, is an international student from India who was attending classes at Lehigh University while on a full scholarship to the school, officials said.

The District Attorney's Office in Northampton County said that Anand's admission to the school was canceled in 2024 after officials discovered that he faked his father's death in order to get the scholarship.

Anand allegedly created and submitted fake documents that included transcripts, financial aid, tax, income statements and a death certificate. He is also accused of making an email address and pretending to be a principal.

The investigation into Anand started after a moderator on the social media site Reddit notified Lehigh University of a post that was titled, "I have built my life and career on lies," officials explained.

During the investigation led by the Lehigh University Police Department, the post was confirmed to be written by Anand. The investigation also found that his father was alive and living in India.

Anand was arrested on April 30, 2024, and charged with forgery, tampering with records, theft by deception and theft of services.

Anand was arraigned and his bail was set to $25,000. During a preliminary hearing on May 14, he waived his right to a hearing and his charges were moved to the Court of Common Pleas.

On June 12, Anand negotiated a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to one count of forgery and agreed to return to India.

Anand was placed into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.