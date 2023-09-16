New Jersey

String of lights over NJ thought to be UFOs, go viral on social media

The string of lights people saw over South Jersey was actually just Space X's Starlink satellites passing over the area

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

Did you see those weird lights in the sky Saturday night over South Jersey?

Videos of something strange-looking were going around on social media with some saying they might be a UFO.

In the videos, it looks like a straight line of white lights is hovering in the sky.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Sorry to those who may have been hoping for it to be a UFO or aliens...but it was just Elon Musk's Space X.

The company's Starlink satellites are passing over the region after they were launched late Friday night from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

"This was the fifth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER," according to the Space X website.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Somebody Knows Something

WATCH: ‘Somebody Knows Something: The Disappearance of Dulce'

Philadelphia

Celebrating the end of summer, beginning of fall

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us