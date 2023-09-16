Did you see those weird lights in the sky Saturday night over South Jersey?

Videos of something strange-looking were going around on social media with some saying they might be a UFO.

In the videos, it looks like a straight line of white lights is hovering in the sky.

Anybody know what this is? Driving on the Jersey turnpike. Looks like ufos? pic.twitter.com/fBaAAWY5Sc — Chad Varney (@ChadVarney12967) September 17, 2023

Sorry to those who may have been hoping for it to be a UFO or aliens...but it was just Elon Musk's Space X.

The company's Starlink satellites are passing over the region after they were launched late Friday night from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

"This was the fifth flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER," according to the Space X website.