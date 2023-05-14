Strawberry Mansion Shooting Leaves One Person Dead

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a person was found shot to death in the doorway of a Strawberry Mansion food market early Sunday.

According to law enforcement officials, officers responding to a call at about 5:38 a.m. along N. 29th Street at the intersection with W. Cumberland Avenue, found a person dead in the doorway of the Seven Days Food Market.

Officials have not yet released any information on the identity of the individual who was reportedly found dead on arrival.

Investigators said that they are on the lookout for the occupants of a Nissan Pathfinder, gold or silver in color, that, police believe, had a ladder on top of it at the time of the shooting, for their possible involvement in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.