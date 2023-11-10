Isn’t it everyone’s dream to find hidden treasure? Maybe some lost money or an old collectible but what about lost rings?

Thanks to one couple with a knack for finding lost items, a Pennsylvania man was reunited with priceless heirlooms that he thought would be gone forever.

Josh Martin and Hannah Keuscher have lived in their Berks County home for over a decade and they thought they knew everything they needed to know about their house.

"We've been here for 12 years and I have looked for stuff in the house since we've been here," Martin told NBC10.

Martin said when he was younger he enjoyed looking around for things, especially when he would visit his great-grandmother's house.

"She had a floor vent and I found a small rubber car in her vent," Martin said. "So I would say that's probably when just the idea that something could be anywhere, you know, kind of kicked in."

When Martin went looking around his own home, he found something very special - two wedding rings - and they were found in an unusual place, the kitchen.

The couple didn't know what to do with the rings initially but then decided to search on Facebook. They found Gary Guadagno of Phoenixville, the son of the previous owners of their home, and messaged him.

"I felt very creepy writing that message," Keuscher said.

When Guadagno read the Facebook message from the couple he told NBC10 that he was in shock and disbelief.

"I read it. I swear I sat there in shock and disbelief for a few minutes with my mouth open," Guadagno said.

Guadagno said his parents, Anthony and Rosemarie, had previously owned the home since the early 50's. They have since passed away but he always wondered about the rings.

Martin recorded a video to share with Guadagno how he found the rings. While he was filming, to his surprise, he found something else however; a set of bicentennial coins that belonged to Guadagno's father.

"It's a legacy really," Guadagno said. "And to have that returned to me from the kindness of two people I never met, it just was everything."