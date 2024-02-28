Police in Upper Merion Township are seeking help from the public to identify three people that investigators believe have been breaking into and robbing storage units at a facility along S. Henderson Road over the past few months.

According to law enforcement officials, the three individuals have targeted the Extra Space Storage facility, along the 500 block of S. Henderson Road in Upper Merion Township, breaking into storage units and stealing whatever is inside for at least a few months -- most recently, in the overnight hours of Sunday, Feb. 18.

Police described the first individual sought as having a muscular build and wearing a grey facemask, black baseball hat, grey pants, tan work boots, anda distinctive black sweatshirt with "The Punisher" logo on the front of it at the time of a recent break in.

A second suspect was detailed by police as a man who wore a dark bandanna/facemask, a black top, black pants, black boots, and red work gloves in a recent incident and, the third suspect was described as a woman who wore a black facemask, a black winter jacket, black leggings, black snow boots and a distinctive large beige winter hat during a recent incident.

Anyone who may recognize these individuals is asked to contact the Upper Merion Police Investigations Division at 610-265-3232 or submit a tip anonymously here.