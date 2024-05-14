The stars are out in Cape May.

Academy Award nominee Timothee Chalamet portrays Bob Dylan in the forthcoming biopic "A Complete Unknown", which is filming in the Jersey Shore down this week, May 12 through 17.

Set in 1965, Cape May is a stand-in for Newport, R.I. and the historic Newport Folk Festival in the film, where Dylan famously played electric guitar on stage, angering acoustic guitar purists.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Tax incentives and a variety of settings made New Jersey attractive to the filmmakers. Crews were also spotted in Jersey City, Hoboken, and Newark.

The biopic also stars Elle Fanning, Edward Norton and Benedict Cumberbatch.

A date has not been set for release.