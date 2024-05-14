New Jersey

Bob Dylan biopic filming draws stars, 1960's imagery to Cape May

A new Bob Dylan biopic has drawn stars, community to the Jersey Shore this week

By Caron LeNoir-Kelly

The stars are out in Cape May.

Academy Award nominee Timothee Chalamet portrays Bob Dylan in the forthcoming biopic "A Complete Unknown", which is filming in the Jersey Shore down this week, May 12 through 17.

Set in 1965, Cape May is a stand-in for Newport, R.I. and the historic Newport Folk Festival in the film, where Dylan famously played electric guitar on stage, angering acoustic guitar purists.

Tax incentives and a variety of settings made New Jersey attractive to the filmmakers. Crews were also spotted in Jersey City, Hoboken, and Newark.

The biopic also stars Elle Fanning, Edward Norton and Benedict Cumberbatch.

A date has not been set for release.

