Spotlight! PEC Kentucky Derby Benefit

Love the Kentucky Derby and helping people? Well, now you can do both at the People's Emergency Center Kentucky Derby benefit. Join NBC 10 on May 5th for a special fundraiser that includes a bourbon tasting, Derby hat contest, and of course – a simulcast of the Kentucky Derby. Proceeds benefit People's Emergency Center for nurturing homeless families and strengthening neighborhoods.



When: May 5th

Where: Loews Hotel,1200 Market Street – 33rd floor,Philadelphia, PA

Time: 5:00-7:00pm

For tickets and other information visit People's Emergency Center.