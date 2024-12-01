Driver runs red light, crashes into another car leaving both hurt in Southwest Philly

Two drivers were hurt after one ran a red light and collided with another car that was passing through a Southwest Philadelphia intersection on Saturday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the intersection of South 63rd Street and Lindbergh Boulevard in the Elmwood section of Southwest Philly, police said.

A 22-year-old man was driving southbound along South 63rd Street in a black-colored Toyota Camry when he disobeyed the red light, police explained.

He crashed into a red-colored Jaguar F-Pace going eastbound on Lindbergh Boulevard that was being driven by a 57-year-old woman, police explained.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Medics transported both of the drivers to a nearby hospital where the man was placed in critical condition and the woman was placed in stable condition, officials said.

The Crash Investigation Division is investigating this incident.