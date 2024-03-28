Somebody Knows Something

Somebody Knows Something: Murder on Pine Top Trail

NBC10's true crime series "Somebody Knows Something" is reexamining the murder of 17-year-old Holly Branagan in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

When 17-year-old Holly Branagan was found murdered in her family’s kitchen in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the town was understandably shocked and saddened. Now, 45 years later, there’s been no closure for Holly’s family, friends or Bethlehem and her killer has not been caught. 

From the day of the murder to another family tragedy to a grand jury investigation, NBC10’s true crime series “Somebody Knows Something: Murder on Pine Top Trail” takes a new look at the case that spans decades.

Watch “Somebody Knows Something: Murder on Pine Top Trail” Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on NBC10, NBC10’s streaming channel and the video embedded on top of this article.

This article tagged under:

Somebody Knows Something
