High-Rise Fire That Sent Thick Smoke Over Center City Extinguished

By Rudy Chinchilla

Firefighters quickly put out a blaze at Philadelphia high-rise that had earlier sent thick black smoke billowing over the skyline.

The blaze emanated from an air handling system on the roof of the building on Market Street, Philadelphia Fire Department Deputy Chief Kamau Bright said.

The flames were confined to the exterior of the building, and firefighters were able to get onto the roof and put out the fire, he added.

No one was reported injured. "The building was pretty much empty because it was a Sunday afternoon, Sunday morning, so we didn't have any issues like that," Bright said.

