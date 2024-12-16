Sky-high vandal: NJ man used drone to drop dye in AC pools, police say

An Atlantic City man turned a drone into a makeshift vandalism bomber, police claim as he is alleged to have repeatedly used a flying device to drop dye packs into pools throughout the region from June through September of last year.

Last week, on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, Anthony Spina, 31, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, was indicted by a grand jury on criminal mischief and conspiracy offenses after he, allegedly, flew drones in order to drop dye packs into commercial and residential pools to turn the water in them to a greenish/yellow color.

In instances between Aug. 2 and 15 of 2023, Spina is alleged to have caused more than $2,000 in damages after using a drone to trop dye packs in a pool at a condominium complex in Atlantic City, as well.

According to police, investigators using tracking software were allegedly able to trace the path of the drone flights to Spina and a co-conspirator, who was not identified by police in a statement on Spina's indictment.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police officials are asking anyone with information about this case or other serious crimes to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Website at ACPO.Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.