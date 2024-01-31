Skull found in Berks Co. pond belonged to man charged in wife's murder attempt, police say

Following an ongoing investigation, law enforcement officials said, on Wednesday, that a human skull that a boy found in a Berks County pond in 2022 likely belonged to a Pottstown man who went missing after being charged with his wife's attempted murder.

According to police, the skull that was found on a pond located near Pine Lane in Amity Township on April 30 of 2022 was determined to have belonged to Roger Hart, of Pottstown, who went missing after he was charged with attempting to kill his wife in April of 2004.

Using advanced DNA analysis and anthropological investigation, law enforcement officials said, they believe they have found the remains of the man who had not been seen in nearly 20 years.

However, officials said, two additional searches of the pond where Hart's skull was discovered have failed to locate the rest of his remains.

Hart went missing, police said, after he fled the scene at his Pottstown home and his unoccupied vehicle was discovered not far from Pine Lane in Amity Township in 2004. His keys and wallet were found on the front seat of his vehicle at that time, officials said.

Also, a witness told police at that time that they had seen a man matching hart's description "exit this vehicle and enter an adjoining wooded area," officials said.

Hart had remained missing since, that is until April 30 of 2022, when a boy found a skull in a pond near his Amity Township home, and officials said, results of an "examination revealed that this skull was that of a male and that skull was believed to have been exposed to the elements for a period, greater than 10 years."

Officials now say that skull belonged to Hart, but they have not been able to determine a cause of death as the rest of Hart's remains have not yet been recovered.

An investigation into this case, officials said, remains ongoing.